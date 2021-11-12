Rajgarh: An Indian wedding is no less than a movie plot as it all the worthy elements of drama, suspense, and tragedy. With the wedding season in swing across the country, several incidents of brides standing their ground and refusing to get married for all sorts of reasons have surfaced. In one such incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh, a bride refused to marry the groom after he showed up drunk at the wedding venue.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Gets Emotional & Sheds Tears of Joy After Seeing The Bride | Watch

According to The Times of India, the incident happened on November 7th at Suthaliya in the Rajgarh district, where preparations for the wedding were all set. As the wedding procession arrived at the venue, many guests including the groom and his friends seemed drunk.

The groom was so inebriated that he was not in a condition to even stand up all by himself. When the bride Muskan Sheikh witnessed the scene, she decided to step back from the marriage and refused to sit in the nikaah. She told her family that she is ready to marry anyone, but not this ‘awaara’. After listening to her concerns, her family extended their full support to her and told the ‘baarat’ to return. Meanwhile, the police have also assured full support to the bride’s family.

Last year too, several such incidents had made headlines where the brides took a stand and cancelled their weddings. In one such incident, bride called off her wedding after the groom’s guests inured her uncle during celebratory firing, in other, the bride called off the wedding after her groom failed to pronounce Urdu words.

It is indeed a step in the right direction!