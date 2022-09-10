Trending News: King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism. Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday.Also Read - Viral Video: British Airways Pilot Breaks News of Queen’s Death To Flight, Leaves Crew in Tears. Watch

After the news of Queen's death broke, the UK's national broadcaster BBC were following the King as he travelled back to the Palace. However, viewers of reputed news channel spotted a mistake during the coverage.

Around 1.40pm, as King Charles disembarked his jet from Balmoral, BBC newsreaders and experts were speaking about the late Queen, her eldest son and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The BBC anchor was explaining how Queen Consort differed to Queen Regina, but instead of ‘Regina’ being displayed in the subtitles, the word ‘vagina’ showed instead.

Pictures of the awkward typo surfaced soon after on Twitter and went viral. “Oops.. BBC should really be more careful with their auto subtitles..,” a user tweeted with a photo of his TV.

THE NSFW TYPO OCCURRED EXPLANATION OF HOW QUEEN CONSORT AND QUEEN REGINA DIFFER:

Oops.. BBC should really be more careful with their auto subtitles.. pic.twitter.com/ggAMqpgac7 — Johnny Nicks (@SadSensituv) September 9, 2022

“BBC subtitles spectacularly mis-hearing the words ‘Queen Regina’ during a conversation about Camilla just now,” another user tweeted.