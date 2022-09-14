Twitter user’s predictions: People always have had a strange fascination for the paranormal, mystical, and uncanny. Whether it is the “fear factor” or the desire to be “dazzled”, as explained by research across the decades, the phenomenon of the unknown and the yearning for knowing the future are some things that have continued since history started recording. Michel de Nostredame, more popular as Nostradamus, to Baba Vanga, have their own fan following given their “predictions” for world events centuries/decades ago.Also Read - After Double Rainbow, Rays of Sun Shine on Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin | See Viral Photo

Now, the latest to join the extraordinary league of fortune tellers is an erstwhile Twitter user, Logan Smith @logan_smith526, who had predicted via a tweet that Queen Elizabeth II's last day on earth would be September 8, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died on September 8 at the age of 96 and the tweet went viral soon after the prediction came true.

Logan Smith had on June 7, 2022, predicted the Queen’s death via a tweet. Well, his prediction has been validated. But in the same tweet, Logan Smith made another spooky prediction, this time about King Charles III; it mentions King Charles III’s death date.

Here is what the tweet reads, “The queen dies September 8, 2022, King Charles dies March 28, 2026.”

To simplify, according to the user @logan_smith526, the last day of King Charles III on this earth would be March 28, 2026.

What is even more mind-boggling is that this post received only 1 like, no retweets, not a single comment, and the user “Logan Smith @logan_smith526” went private after the tweet got viral and as of now, none of his previous tweets are visible to those who don’t follow him. However, screenshots of the predicted tweet are available.

