London: After seventy years, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort – a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II's blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the 75-year-old Camilla will receive Queen Elizabeth II's famous Kohinoor crown when Charles accedes the throne as King Charles III and she would take the title of Queen Consort.

The Kohinoor (also spelled as Koh-i-Noor), which was found in India in the 14th century, is a 105.6-carat diamond steeped in history. Following the British annexation of Punjab in 1849, the diamond was ceded to Queen Victoria after changing many hands over the course of centuries.

The priceless gemstone continues to be the subject of a historic ownership dispute among at least four countries.

The Kohinoor, which is kept on display in the Tower of London, is currently set in a platinum crown created for Queen Elizabeth II. After the death of her father King George VI, Elizabeth II acceded to the throne aged 25 in 1952.

While the exact value of the diamond is not known, it was believed to cost the value of half of the world’s total production costs in one day during the 1500s. Kohinoor is one of the most expensive diamonds on the Queen’s crown. The crown is set with 2,868 diamonds, 11 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls. The whole value of the stunning diamonds of the crown would account to roughly between $10 and $12 billion.

The 96-year-old, who was Britain’s longest-ruling monarch, died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8) after being dogged by ill health for the past few years.