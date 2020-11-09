London: For the first time since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth II was seen donning a face mask in public. Notably, the Queen was attending a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey last week to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Also Read - Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Capital City Shatters Record With 7,745 New Cases, Every 6th Person Tests Positive

Over the last few months, the 94-year-old monarch was spotted in public on several occasions but she wasn’t seen wearing a mask until now. The white and black mask donned by her was created by the Queen’s personal adviser and curator, Angela Kelly. Also Read - Decrease in Fossil-Fuel CO2 Emissions Due to COVID-19

“The Queen marked the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Soldier at Westminster Abbey this week, in a personal tribute ahead of Remembrance Sunday,” the palace stated in their press statement about her public appearance. Also Read - Kids Found to Have Antibodies That Could Protect Against COVID-19

“It was wonderful to see Her Majesty in such good spirits and good health. We talked about the centenary and the life of the abbey. This is the place where she was married and she’s conscious of those associations,” Dr. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, said after the service.