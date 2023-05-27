Home

Viral

IIFA 2023: Quick Style to Captivate Audience with Mesmerizing Dance Moves on Bollywood Songs

IIFA 2023: Quick Style to Captivate Audience with Mesmerizing Dance Moves on Bollywood Songs

Recently, the boys made their presence felt at the press conference of IIFA 2023, which was held on Thursday, and showcased their dance moves on the famous Bollywood song 'Tere Liye'.

Quick Style to delight the audience with their dance moves

Known for their amazing dance performances, the Norwegian dance group Quick Style is ready to set the IIFA 2023 stage on fire. Today, the boys will groove to some famous Bollywood songs on the IIFA stage in Abu Dhabi.

Yesterday, IIFA’s social media team took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Quick Style’s dance rehearsals. In the video, the boys can be seen expressing their excitement after completing their rehearsals and eagerly looking forward to their performance at the grand event.

You may like to read

“Get ready for some movin’ & groovin’!#TheQuickStyle crew just wrapped up their mind-blowing rehearsal for the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, leaving us craving for more,” the post read on the IIFA’s Instagram account.

Trending Now

Watch here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Recently, the boys made their presence felt at the press conference of IIFA 2023, which was held on Thursday, and showcased their dance moves on the famous Bollywood song ‘Tere Liye’.

The group gained fame for their recreation of the hook steps from popular Bollywood songs like ‘Sadi Galli’ from the film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Kala Chashma’ from ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

Earlier this year, they visited India and met several celebrities, including Raveena Tandon, Virat Kohli, and Suniel Shetty.

Watch here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

During their visit to India, they also created several reels in Mumbai, including their dance performance in a local train. The boys told ANI that they love Bollywood songs and thanked people for the love. “For us, the song Kaala Chashma and every song that is popular in this world..it’s not anyone’s, it’s everyone’s. And the people that watch our show, we feel they are our family, our group, our supporters, so we are together. So the song is ours,” the group said.

Speaking of the IIFA Awards, the star-studded event will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Nora Fatehi will captivate the audience with their stunning performances during the event.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES