Noida: On the 80th anniversary of ‘Quit India Movement’, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, made from recycled waste, was unveiled in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida as a symbol of ‘Swachh Bharat’ (clean India) . The statue of ‘Marching Gandhi’ installed near Noida’s Sector 137, is solely made from plastic waste.Also Read - Where Was Mahatma Gandhi on 15th August 1947?

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for a self-reliant and clean India and with the aim of fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Noida Authority in collaboration with a private company built the statue to remind common people about reducing the use of plastic in Noida. Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari unveiled the 20 feet high, 6 feet long, 6 feet wide statue weighing 1,150 kg.

Unveiled 20ft tall statue of #MarchingBapu installed by HCL Foundation at Sec-137 Noida. The Structure has been made using 1000 kg of Plastic Waste as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s #SwachhBharat Mission. @PankajSinghBJP @tejpalnagarMLA @noida_authority @CeoNoida @Manojguptabjp pic.twitter.com/LaTvpK4aQ8 — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) August 8, 2022

See a few more pics of the statue here:

“Marching Bapu” pic.twitter.com/hePoP17CHK — Saurabh Tiwari (शांडिल्य) (@subhamt356) August 8, 2022

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi made of 1000 kgs plastic in Noida – Marching Bapu @CMOfficeUP @Clean_Noida pic.twitter.com/OrjIn364Dj — Santhosh Tarakian ☮️ ⱽᵃˢᵗʰᵘⁿⁿᵃ (@Santhosh_4_NTR) August 8, 2022 Such a amezing tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Ji on this Independence day this statue made from 1000 kgs of plastic waste collected from Noida @NagarVikasUP @HCL_Foundation @CeoNoida pic.twitter.com/d7dXpDVTuZ — A K i B (@akibaliii) August 8, 2022

Good news for Noida. For the first time in the district, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi Bapu is being installed. Now there was no statae of the Father of the Nation in the public place in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Marching Bapu pic.twitter.com/KEGxt5rWiz — Sunny (@SKF_Sunny) August 8, 2022

After single use plastic was completely banned on July 1, efforts are being made to make people aware of the environmental harm caused by plastic and ensure 100 per cent compliance to control its use. Therefore, the construction of this statue from scrap is like an awareness campaign. Simultaneously, operation “Plastic Exchange Mobile Van” has also been started. So far, 170 people have exchanged 816 kg plastic bottles and 52 kg polythene with cloth bags, wooden stock rates and steel bottles, under this campaign.

(With IANS inputs)