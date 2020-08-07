A poet, musician, writer and even a painter, Rabindranath Tagore was one of the greatest minds of India, who made tremendous contribution to Indian literature, music, as well as art. The author-poet received Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, becoming the first Indian as well non-European to be honoured with the award. He passed away on this day, August 7, in the year 1941 Also Read - Netizens Take Dig at 'WhatsApp University Graduate' Dilip Ghosh After The Bengal BJP Chief Suggested Drinking Cow Urine to Combat COVID-19

We all know that Tagore gifted India its national anthem ‘Jana-Gana-Mana’. However, not many know that he is the only person whose songs are used as the national anthem for not one, but three countries. From India’s ‘Jan Gan Man’ to Bangladesh’s ‘Amar Sona Bangla’, Sri Lanka’s national anthem is also based on Tagore’s poem.

2. Tagore was an avid traveler

He traveled to over 30 countries on five continents in a little over five decades in the late 19th century and the early 20th century.

3. He earned worldwide fame

Each time Rabindranath Tagore visited a new nation, the government would pledge thousands of dollars to his Visva Bharti University in honor of his visit to their country.

4. Wrote over 2000 songs

A lover of music, Tagore wrote over 2,000 songs now known as Rabindra Sangit. Many of these songs were inspired by his travels around the world.

5. He conferred the title ‘Mahatma’ on the Father of Nation

Mahatma Gandhi and Tagore shared a special bond despite their differences and not many know it was ‘Gurudev’ who conferred the title ‘Mahatma’ on the Father of Nation. The Gandhi-Tagore dialogue is one of the most instructive and philosophically alive conversations of modern India.

6. First Non-European to Win a Nobel Literature Prize

Tagore wrote eight novels and four novellas – Chaturanga, Shesher Kobita, Char Odhay and Noukadubi. In 1913, he became the first non-European to be awarded the coveted Nobel Prize for Literature after the publication of his acclaimed collection of poems, Geetanjali.

7. His Nobel prize was stolen

In 2004, Tagore’s Nobel Prize medal was stolen in a theft at Shantiniketan. The Swedish Academy gave him the award again in the form of two replicas, a gold and a silver.

8. He met Albert Einstein on 4 occasions

Rabindranath Tagore and Albert Einstein met four times between 1930 and 1931 and mutually revered each other for each other’s contributions.