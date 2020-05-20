Coimbatore: In yet another incident of racial discrimination against people from the Northeast, two Manipuri women were harassed by a 27-year-old ambulance driver who allegedly called them ‘corona spreaders’. Also Read - Another Racial Attack: Manipuri Girl Called 'Corona', Abused, Assaulted & Hit With Sticks in Gurgaon

Assuming that they were Chinese nationals, he also asked them to go back to China.

The incident took place on Sunday near Saibaba Police Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu when the two women, who work as beauticians, were walking on Azhagesan Road. It is then that the accused, identified as M Vignesh, an ambulance driver, approached them.

As per reports, initially, he spoke politely and called them as his sisters, however, later he began to question them as to why they were roaming instead of going back to China.

“Though we told him that we were from Manipur and that it is in India, he called us ‘corona spreaders’,” one of the women alleged.

The women further claimed that he hurled abuses at them and even tried to push them.

The victims captured the incident on their phone and asked him to apologize, but he denied it. The women then went on to file a police complaint against the accused.

Acting on their complaint, the police arrested him on Monday and booked him under Sections 74 (i) (c) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act and Section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.

Both the women hail from the Churachandpur district in Manipur, who said that they have faced similar situations in the past too when people have called them ‘corona’. Fed up of the everyday discrimination, one of the complainant said she has now decided to go back to her hometown in Manipur.