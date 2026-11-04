Radishes and carrots in hand, models seen walking the ramp in vegetable market! Watch viral video

A video is going viral on social media. It shows models catwalking through a vegetable market. Some held coriander leaves, while others carried baskets of vegetables.

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Radishes and carrots in hand, models seen walking the ramp in vegetable market! Watch viral video (File)

The mere mention of a fashion show often conjures up flashing lights, expensive designer clothes, and elaborate ramps. However, a fashion show took place in Vasai, Mumbai, without a grand stage or expensive designer sets. Here, the ramp served as a path to the vegetable market, and the models held radishes, coriander, and other market items. The models used vegetables as their fashion accessories and confidently walked the ramp through the market. A video of this unique fashion show is now attracting attention on social media.

According to a media report, this unique fashion show, held in a busy vegetable market in Vasai, Mumbai, was named “Vision Vogue Fashion Week.” It was created by Mumbai-based fashion mentor and model Sahil Singh. His goal was to create something different from big fashion shows, incorporating commonplace and everyday objects into fashion.

Both boys and girls participated as models in this fashion show. The video shows the models confidently walking through the narrow alleys of the vegetable market. Vegetable stalls are lined up nearby, and people are shopping, and amidst this crowd, the models are performing their own ramp walk.

Some arrived with radishes, others with coriander

The most interesting aspect of this fashion show was the models’ accessories. Models are usually seen at fashion shows with expensive bags, sunglasses, and designer jewelry. But here, some carried radishes, while others walked the ramp with bundles of coriander.

The models combined their clothing with vegetables and other everyday items found in the market, creating a unique style. The remarkable thing was that they incorporated the atmosphere of the vegetable market itself into their fashion show. No special set was created, nor was a large stage required.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Singh | fashion & grooming tips | (@fashiontipssahil)

Video of this fashion show went viral on social media

One Sahil Singh shared the video on Instagram. People are loving the models’ confidence and unique style. The video features the Pahari song “Swami Pardesh,” which gives the entire fashion show a distinct Indian feel.According to Sahil Singh, the idea for this event was inspired by Vogue. He wanted to bring a fresh and creative take on traditional fashion shows. Instead of focusing on expensive clothing and big brands, the focus was on confidence, creativity, and creating your own unique style with available materials.

Social media users are also amazed by this unique experiment. People are intrigued by the models’ carefree ramp walk and vegetables in hand in the crowded vegetable market. For those accustomed to seeing designer clothes and expensive accessories at fashion shows, this sight is truly unique. Who would have thought that the market where people flock to buy coriander and radishes would one day be home to a fashion week?