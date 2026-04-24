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Raghav Chadha faces massive backlash after joining BJP, internet abuzz, compares him to Vibhishan

Raghav Chadha faces massive backlash after joining BJP, internet abuzz, compares him to ‘Vibhishan’

Raghav Chadha is facing heavy trolling after news of him joining the BJP surfaced. Fans, who had expected him to launch his own political party, are shocked and disappointed. Social media has since been flooded with hilarious memes and reactions capturing their surprise and frustration.

Raghav Chadha gets trolled after he joins BJP (PC: ANI)

Raghav Chadha has come under fire from his supporters after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving many of his fans shocked and disappointed. After the news broke, social media was full of messages telling him not to join the BJP and to make his own political path instead. Thousands of comments appeared on his Instagram posts, with many threatening to unfollow him immediately if he officially became part of the BJP. One user wrote, “The fact that the Aam Aadmi Party did not allow you to speak in Parliament was just a PR stunt. In reality, you were waiting to join the BJP. We were deceived into believing you were a real leader through your PR campaigns, but now you have become like other politicians, giving importance to money over the country’s progress.”

Another expressed their disappointment: “Raghav Chadha, I thought you were different. Educated and someone who addresses issues that matter to common people. But now seeing you in the BJP, I am sorry. This is a disappointment. You cannot be trusted anymore.”

Some reactions took a lighter tone, with one fan saying, “I just burst out laughing when I read you are in BJP now, thinking about all those who used to share your recent speeches and posts on Instagram.”

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On Twitter, users also voiced their dismay. One fan wrote, “#RaghavChadha, end of political career. His old clips criticising the BJP will now be replayed endlessly.” Another account even joked under the name Raghav ‘Vibhishan Chadha,’ reflecting the disbelief and satire surrounding the announcement.

#RaghavChadha end of political career. Iske purane clips chalaye jayege ab jisme ye bjp ko gaali deta tha. — arjun (@arjunsi35773678) April 24, 2026

Here are a few memes on Raghav Chadha joining BJP:

people who thought #RaghavChadha will form his own party!

pic.twitter.com/VIZcjxZZvD — Chirag Kuhar (@ichiragkuhar) April 24, 2026

Also Read: Raghav Chadha thanks Kejriwal, but laments, ‘It had become impossible to work in AAP’ | Top quotes

Raghav chadda ke AAP party chhodne se pahle ka conversation #RaghavChadha pic.twitter.com/rVhkGbocTe — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) April 24, 2026

#RaghavChadha

Raghav chadha to kejriwal right now after joining BJP :-pic.twitter.com/QRxYSDBRAu — PULKIT KANSAL (@PulkitK107) April 24, 2026

Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction after Raghav Chadha leaves AAP

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his first reaction to leaders exiting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a major political development, former MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha announced at a press conference on Friday that he is leaving the AAP to join the BJP. Reacting to this, Arvind Kejriwal wrote on his X account, “The BJP has betrayed Punjabis once again.”

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