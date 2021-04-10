Bengaluru: Former India batsman and captain Rahul Dravid was always known for his calm demeanor on and off the field. But Rahul Dravid showed his new ‘angry’ avatar, known as ‘The Wall’ for his stout defence and caught even the angry young man of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, by surprise. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Tries To Hunt Buffalo But Gets A Dhobhipachhad From His Friend | Watch

In an advertisement of a credit card payment app, Rahul Dravid is seen getting hassled as he is stuck in Bengaluru traffic. He throws coffee on a woman's car window and shouts, "That doesn't mean you can overtake."

He is then seen shouting at a driver, “come man…come. You come man,” gearing up for a fight while stuck in traffic jam.

He angrily smashes the side mirror of another person's car with a bat and laughs,

The cherry on top is the last line where he says, “Indiranagar ka gunda hoon mein (I am a thug from Indiranagar)”, and then screams.

While it left many fans on Twitter in splits, Virat Kohli quoted-tweeted the advertisement, expressing surprise.

“Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” said Kohli on his Twitter handle, @imVkohli.

Former India and Karnataka teammate Dodda Ganesh tweeted, “The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end. “Innu ondu Run ide kano (There is one more run) @imVkohli.”

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

The ad has gone viral with more than two million views on the video tweeted by Virat Kohli.

The ad uploaded by CRED on YouTube with the title ‘Great for the good | ft. Rahul Dravid | CRED’ has received over 5 lakh views.

What many people missed was the equally hilarious video description that says, “Hi, this is Rahul Dravid writing the description for this video. Sorry, I lost my temper there. I am meditating these days…”

“Also, if an ‘Ajay’ from the red SUV who overtook me at the signal on 8th April 2021 is reading this, meet me there again in a week’s time. I’ll be waiting.”

The viral ad is breaking the internet and the hashtags #CredAd and #IndiraNagarkaGunda were trending on Twitter with hundreds of reactions and memes by Netizens. Here are the best ones:

it has come to our attention that some people took this seriously 😭😭 there is no gunda on the roads, there might be a wall tho 👀 — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

Replaying the old hits. pic.twitter.com/3reGznGub9 — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) April 9, 2021

I just passed by Indiranagar.. and I can confirm that there is no threat from this particular Indiranagar goonda.. 😁😃 #IndiraNagarkaGunda #RahulDravid #credAd pic.twitter.com/0cIOMNhVuB — Pooots (@pooja_bandu) April 9, 2021

No matter what happens in @IPL this year, we already have the best performance for the season ! 😆👏 #RahulDravid @NotDravid #CredAd pic.twitter.com/vfEutcPZzq — Rajen Palani (@rajanpalanii) April 10, 2021

The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end. “Innu ondu Run ide kano”. @imVkohli https://t.co/8QE1roe926 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 9, 2021

My dream is to get stuck in traffic and be yelled at by Rahul Dravid — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) April 9, 2021

not surprised that footage of rahul dravid breaking stuff is breaking the internet! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 9, 2021

Rahul Dravid broke the internet without being on SM. What a man. — Varun (@wizardrincewind) April 9, 2021

Some of Dravid’s best performances 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021