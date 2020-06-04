Washington: An Indian-American businessman has emerged as a hero after he opened the doors of his home in Washington to over 70 people demonstrating against the custodial killing of George Flyod. Not just sheltering them, he also provided them food and made sure they were safe. Also Read - FRIENDS' Ross Geller Aka David Schwimmer Joins George Floyd Protests in NY, Says 'Demanding Better Future For Our Children'

Rahul Dubey, who has been living in Washington DC for the last 17 years, accommodated a large number of people in his house with some adjusting on the couch, some finding space in the rooms, while some were gratified to get rest even on the ledges of the bathtub. Also Read - 'Daddy Changed The World': George Floyd's Daughter Gianna 'GiGi' Floyd Proudly Tells Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson | WATCH

“There are about 75 people in my house. Some have got couch space. There’s a family, a mother and daughter here, that I gave my son’s room to so they get some peace and quiet. Yeah, even the ledges of the bathtub, and no one’s bitching. They’re backing each other,” 44-year-old Dubey told Esquire magazine in an interview on Tuesday.

As the news of his kindness and generosity spread, people on social media saluted his efforts to save his fellow citizens.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too hailed him on Twitter and wrote, ”Thank you, Rahul Dubey, for opening your heart and your home to the weak and the oppressed”.

Thank you Rahul Dubey for opening your heart and your home to the weak and the oppressed.https://t.co/L5pCf7bXVV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 3, 2020

Hundreds of people, including those who took shelter at his home, tweeted about Rahul, calling him a ‘saviour’.

Here is how they expressed their gratitude:

Rahul Dubey took dozens of protesters into his home and sheltered them overnight while police waited outside to arrest them. Repeatedly refused to let the cops in. This morning they were able to leave freely. Be like Rahul. Don't cooperate with police thugs. https://t.co/B9QLop5TXT — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) June 2, 2020

They shot mace at peaceful protesters is a residential neighborhood. The man who took us in is named Rahul Dubey. He gave us business cards in case they try to say we broke in. pic.twitter.com/gKzmrvCa75 — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020

Rahul Dubey, the man who welcomed protesters into his home, gets a round of appause from protesters and supporters @ABC7News @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/IDISrnPTcx — Kristen Powers (@ABC7Kristen) June 2, 2020

Rahul Dubey in DC, a first gen Indian-American, is treating a massive number of protesters in his home while the cops repeatedly try and violate his rights by breaking in. The man is a hero and this is what South Asian solidarity looks like — Nik (@RaiNotWheat) June 2, 2020

At the home of the wonderful Rahul Dubey in DC who encouraged the protestors to keep fighting. He sheltered 100 of them from police harm last night. Everyone here has been up all night. America still has heros. pic.twitter.com/zmocwWrB6W — Cynthia Brumfield (@msbrumfield) June 2, 2020

I’m at a house in DC after being pepper sprayed and knocked down by the police. There are about 100 of us in a house surrounded by cops. All the neighbors on this street opened their doors and are tending to protesters. The cops corralled us on this street and sprayed us down. — Allison Lane (@allieblablah) June 2, 2020

Rahul Dubey is an American Hero "I'm not a hero, I opened a door" is what heroes say when fascists rule the streets. Rahul Dubey: I know and honor your name — John M Bennett (@JMB1122AZ) June 2, 2020

Rahul Dubey, who took DC protesters into his home last night: "Everyone took care of each other. They grabbed their piece of square footage on hard wood floors, some spots were wet w/ milk-They were helping clean. We ordered pizza. Were sharing stories." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 2, 2020

Whether he wants to acknowledge it or not, Rahul Dubey is a goddamn hero. Contrary to what he said, no, not everyone would have opened their door to dozens of protesters who were wanted by the police. Last night sucked tremendously, but Rahul was a bright light. — Ben Harris (@BenHarris_1) June 2, 2020

In a humble tone, he told NBC News,”I don’t think there was even a choice in what I did, to be honest. The crowd just came racing through like a tornado. … We had to keep the door open and just kept grabbing people and pulling them in. It’s the same that you would if it’s a storm, and you would have let anyone into your home, I know that.”

The death of 46-year-old African-American Floyd last week in Minneapolis has led to one of the biggest civic unrest in the history of America.

(With Agency inputs)