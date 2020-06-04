Washington: An Indian-American businessman has emerged as a hero after he opened the doors of his home in Washington to over 70 people demonstrating against the custodial killing of George Flyod. Not just sheltering them, he also provided them food and made sure they were safe. Also Read - FRIENDS' Ross Geller Aka David Schwimmer Joins George Floyd Protests in NY, Says 'Demanding Better Future For Our Children'
Rahul Dubey, who has been living in Washington DC for the last 17 years, accommodated a large number of people in his house with some adjusting on the couch, some finding space in the rooms, while some were gratified to get rest even on the ledges of the bathtub.
“There are about 75 people in my house. Some have got couch space. There’s a family, a mother and daughter here, that I gave my son’s room to so they get some peace and quiet. Yeah, even the ledges of the bathtub, and no one’s bitching. They’re backing each other,” 44-year-old Dubey told Esquire magazine in an interview on Tuesday.
As the news of his kindness and generosity spread, people on social media saluted his efforts to save his fellow citizens.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too hailed him on Twitter and wrote, ”Thank you, Rahul Dubey, for opening your heart and your home to the weak and the oppressed”.
Hundreds of people, including those who took shelter at his home, tweeted about Rahul, calling him a ‘saviour’.
Here is how they expressed their gratitude:
In a humble tone, he told NBC News,”I don’t think there was even a choice in what I did, to be honest. The crowd just came racing through like a tornado. … We had to keep the door open and just kept grabbing people and pulling them in. It’s the same that you would if it’s a storm, and you would have let anyone into your home, I know that.”
The death of 46-year-old African-American Floyd last week in Minneapolis has led to one of the biggest civic unrest in the history of America.
