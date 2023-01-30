Home

Rahul, Priyanka Try To Outdo Each Other In Snowball Fight | Watch Viral Video

Priyanka joined Rahul on the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir on Saturday.

Viral Video: Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which started on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari culminated on January 30, Monday at Srinagar, Kashmir. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar. Amid the rather sombre environment, the brother-sister duo managed to have some fun with the snow as they broke into a snowball fight in Srinagar, the video of which is going viral on social media.

The video is shared on Twitter by @RahulGandhi with the caption, “Sheen Mubarak!😊 A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar.❤️ ❄️”

The video shows Rahul slowly moving toward Priyanka with snow in both hands and rubbing it on his sister’s head. Priyanka responds by rubbing snow on her brother’s head and the fun continues for a few moments and then both hug each other.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Sheen Mubarak!😊 A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar.❤️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/rRKe0iWZJ9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2023

