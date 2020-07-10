Calling it “extremely unfair” for students and accusing the University Grants Commission (UGC) of “creating confusion”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded cancellation of university exams. Urging UGC to promote students on the basis of their past performances amid the COVID-19 lockdown, like the IITs have done, Gandhi participated in the #SpeakUpForStudents campaign which broke Twitter. Also Read - Indore Labourer's Daughter Gets a Flat by MP Govt For Securing First Division In Class 10 Exams

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Gandhi shared a video message where he can be heard saying, “COVID has harmed many people. Students in schools, colleges and universities are being made to suffer. While the IITs and colleges have cancelled exams and have promoted students, the UGC is creating confusion. UGC should also cancel the exams and promote students on the basis of past performance.”

He captioned the video, “It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance. #SpeakUpForStudents (sic)”

It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance.#SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/1TYY3q58i0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2020

The campaign by the Congress party soon caught up with the students who then broke Twitter with memes on the trend. Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

The attitude of the Govt towards the final year students is totally not acceptable.If 1st,2nd year students can be promoted on internal numbers. So why you cannot do same with final year students? #Discrimination

We are also human beings#SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/TY9cwlXvBQ — Swati Singh (@SwatiSingh009) July 10, 2020

If student gets affected with corona on the first day will he be allowed to write other examinations? What is the student’s fate? Govt should address each query and then conduct exams. With so much uncertainty how will exams get conducted? @VenkatBalmoor #SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/01qG5ig6Lr — Gyaneshwar Addetla (@GyaneshwarAdde1) July 10, 2020

Conducting exams in an ongoing tough situation is not feasible. The BJP Govt should not take decisions which goes against the students instead should help them by extending all possible support.#SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/3qmpVjhGmf — Sohail (@Sohail56293210) July 10, 2020

final year students to Rahul Gandhi,after he demands for cancellation of exams, pic.twitter.com/guz8VuecMW#SpeakUpForStudents — Ertugrul 1.3K (@SheraniErtugrul) July 10, 2020

Cancel the exams population is decrease the process Ugc gidlenes #SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/2KiOr2XjXU — S.Ramesh Reddy (@SRameshReddy18) July 10, 2020

Students are already in depressing state . With decision like this UGC created more panic amongst students#SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/TIL2Bvcvd7 — K.R.B.Srinivasan (@KRBSrinivasan) July 10, 2020

In order to protect the academic interests of terminal-semester and final-year students, the UGC wants examinations by the end of September 2020 in offline mode (by pen and paper) or online.