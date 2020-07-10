Calling it “extremely unfair” for students and accusing the University Grants Commission (UGC) of “creating confusion”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded cancellation of university exams. Urging UGC to promote students on the basis of their past performances amid the COVID-19 lockdown, like the IITs have done, Gandhi participated in the #SpeakUpForStudents campaign which broke Twitter. Also Read - Indore Labourer's Daughter Gets a Flat by MP Govt For Securing First Division In Class 10 Exams
Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Gandhi shared a video message where he can be heard saying, “COVID has harmed many people. Students in schools, colleges and universities are being made to suffer. While the IITs and colleges have cancelled exams and have promoted students, the UGC is creating confusion. UGC should also cancel the exams and promote students on the basis of past performance.”
He captioned the video, “It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance. #SpeakUpForStudents (sic)”
The campaign by the Congress party soon caught up with the students who then broke Twitter with memes on the trend. Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
In order to protect the academic interests of terminal-semester and final-year students, the UGC wants examinations by the end of September 2020 in offline mode (by pen and paper) or online.