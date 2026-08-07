‘I get along with…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite BJP politician; candid response goes viral

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, answering several questions.

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'I get along with...': Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite BJP politician; candid response goes viral(Photo Credit: File)

New Delhi: Generation Z has become a major force in the public discourse in India by leveraging social media and peaceful protests to address matters that are of concern to the youth. From raising questions related to education, examination patterns, and paper leak issues to demanding more visibility, accountability, and reforms in placements and admissions, the Gen Z demographic has been pivotal in driving governance and public policy issues. The increase in youth activism is indicative of a significant trend where students and young professionals are becoming more assertive in pressing for their demands, which directly affect their education, employment, and career opportunities. The movement has also drawn political attention, with several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, expressing support.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, answering several questions. He even answered one on the student protest in Jharkhand, and asserted that every government should listen to what students are saying.

Sharing a link to his Instagram initiative on X, Gandhi said, “Students, Gen-Z — I’m here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I’ll answer as many questions as I can.” The Congress put out video clips of some of the questions he answered.

Asked about the student protest in Jharkhand, which is governed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, an INDIA bloc ally, Gandhi said the education system in the country has collapsed. “The student protests that are happening in the country are against the education system. I have stated it clearly, in Kota, Dehradun and will say it in Allahabad, that our education system has collapsed, it is unaffordable and oppressive.

Who did Rahul Gandhi name as his favourite BJP politician?

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, has emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years. The protest has entered its 14th day.

In a separate question, in response to a question about his message to young women struggling to secure their right to education, Gandhi stated, “India’s women are our strength, our biggest asset and frankly I do not appreciate the way women are treated in society, the way our education system treats our women and the way our corporate system treats our women. Women deserve equal space in every sphere of life. In fact I believe they deserve more than equal space in every sphere of life.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said: “You be confident, you be brave, you be powerful, exactly how you are and we are there to fully support you.” When asked who is his favourite politician from the BJP, Gandhi named Captain Amarinder Singh. “I get along with him, he is cool. He is an expert on military history. Hello, uncle Amarinder,” Gandhi said.

Asked whether the education system in India is producing enough thinkers, Gandhi said the education system is busy destroying thinkers. “The USP of our education system now, especially since the RSS has captured it, is how not to make young Indian people think for themselves,” he said. Asked if he was Batman, Gandhi, in a lighter vein, said, “Let’s just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together!”