Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka participating in a public event of the party after a long gap. Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked besides her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district of Karnataka. Soon, a photo of Rahul Gandhi tying his mother’s shoelaces is being widely shared on the internet. The action was captured on camera, where Rahul Gandhi can be seen carefully trying his mother’s shoelaces as others take a pause to witness the mother-son moment.Also Read - Rahul Braves Heavy Rain In Mysuru As Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Karnataka | 10 Points

The Picture aptly depicts the lovely relationship between Mother and Son. It shows the courage, belief, determination and commitment to the cause by Madame #SoniaGandhi ji and #RahulGandhi ji.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/urb7xpu2qE — Charuhaas parab (@charuhaasparab) October 6, 2022

Also Read - WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public Rally Amid Rain In Mysuru, Sonia Gandhi To Join Bharat Jodo Yatra On Thursday

Earlier too, in one of the videos from the 11th day of the yatra, the Congress leader was also seen helping a little girl with her footwear. The video was shared on Twitter by Netta D’Souza, the Acting President of the Mahila Congress. “Simplicity and love. Both are needed to keep the country united,” Ms D’Souza wrote in the caption in Hindi. Also Read - Congress President Election: Mallikarjun Kharge Enters The Race, Reports

This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted coronavirus twice and was also hospitalised.

Sonia Gandhi has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons.

She had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery.

The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. With the Yatra, the Congress said it wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led Central government.