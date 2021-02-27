A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi where his abs could be seen through his T-shirt is going crazy viral! The picture is from February 24 when Rahul Gandhi dived into the sea with fisherman in Kerala’s Kollam. The picture which is now breaking the internet seems to have been taken after he got out of the sea. In the photo, the outline of Rahul Gandhi’s abs was faintly visible through his wet T-shirt. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala | Watch Video, Photos Here
While many people seem to have gained weight during the COVID-19 lockdown, many turned fitness enthusiasts. Internet thinks Rahul Gandhi did not miss many gym sessions during lockdown.
Several prominent people heaped praises on Twitter and asked Rahul Gandhi for fitness advice.
Boxing champion Vijender Singh, who won bronze and silver medals at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, said Rahul Gandhi has abs of a boxer. “Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people’s leader. Way to go Rahul Gandhi ji,” Vijender Singh tweeted.
Former Congress MP and minister Rajiv Shukla was amazed at the fact that Rahul Gandhi has abs. He tweeted saying, “Rahul Gandhi has got abs also? Watch this photo closely. This is after he was swimming in sea”.
Twitter users were also impressed with Rahul Gandhi’s abs and biceps. Some people also compared his body to those of superheroes.
Here are the top reactions: