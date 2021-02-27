A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi where his abs could be seen through his T-shirt is going crazy viral! The picture is from February 24 when Rahul Gandhi dived into the sea with fisherman in Kerala’s Kollam. The picture which is now breaking the internet seems to have been taken after he got out of the sea. In the photo, the outline of Rahul Gandhi’s abs was faintly visible through his wet T-shirt. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala | Watch Video, Photos Here

While many people seem to have gained weight during the COVID-19 lockdown, many turned fitness enthusiasts. Internet thinks Rahul Gandhi did not miss many gym sessions during lockdown. Also Read - Modi Govt Emptying Your Pockets, Giving Money To Friends: Rahul Gandhi on Fuel Hike

Several prominent people heaped praises on Twitter and asked Rahul Gandhi for fitness advice. Also Read - Viral Video: When Rahul Gandhi Hugged a Super-Excited College Girl During His Puducherry Visit | Watch

Boxing champion Vijender Singh, who won bronze and silver medals at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, said Rahul Gandhi has abs of a boxer. “Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people’s leader. Way to go Rahul Gandhi ji,” Vijender Singh tweeted.

Abs of a boxer 👊🏽

Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go @RahulGandhi ji pic.twitter.com/E5QVSpTnBZ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 26, 2021

Former Congress MP and minister Rajiv Shukla was amazed at the fact that Rahul Gandhi has abs. He tweeted saying, “Rahul Gandhi has got abs also? Watch this photo closely. This is after he was swimming in sea”.

⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ has got abs also? Watch this photo closely. This is after he was swimming in sea pic.twitter.com/hlnXu7xMVV — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 26, 2021

Twitter users were also impressed with Rahul Gandhi’s abs and biceps. Some people also compared his body to those of superheroes.

Here are the top reactions:

Clark Kent Superman pic.twitter.com/38j928vPfF — RG for PM (@SamanSutiya1) February 26, 2021

Slightly better than Captain America…. pic.twitter.com/13k9u3g7Tp — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) February 26, 2021

There are very few politicians who care about their bodies, one of them is shri Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi #abs pic.twitter.com/xG7rhIP89W — kuldeep yadav (@Armaankuldeep) February 26, 2021