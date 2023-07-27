Home

Girl Tossed In Air By Several Feet As Speeding Car Runs Over Students In Karnataka’s Raichur; Horrifying Accident Captured On CCTV

The bike is seen making a sudden U-turn on the road as the car approaches and hits the bike and two college girls.

Raichur: A horrific road incident which has gone viral on social media, shows a speeding car colliding with a bike and two female students in Karnataka’s Raichur district. The incident reportedly took place on July 18 near Sri Ram Temple in Raichur. The more-than-a-minute-long CCTV footage shows college girls walking by the side of the road as vehicles pass by.

The bike is seen making a sudden U-turn on the road as the car approaches and hits the bike and two college girls. It can be seen that the car did not have time to react and avoid the bike that made the U-turn. The video also showed people from the nearby shops rushing towards the girl students. However, the car fled away from the scene.

The harrowing video has since been shared widely across social media platforms, evoking a strong reaction from the public on road safety and adherence to traffic rules. A case has been registered at the Raichur traffic police station.

Currently, the biker is undergoing treatment at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Reportedly, the students have sustained minor injuries.

Police seized the car and have launched an investigation into the case.

