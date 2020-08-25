As search and rescue operations continue at the site of the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) pulled out a four-year-old boy alive from the debris almost 19 hours after it collapsed on Monday. Also Read - Raigad Building Collapse: 2 Dead, Several Still Feared Trapped; Search And Rescue Ops Underway

The boy identified as Mohammad Bangi has suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, videos of the NDRF team rescuing the little boy has gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

Maharashtra: NDRF personnel rescued a 4 year old boy trapped under the bebris at Raigad Building Collapse site. #RaigadBuildingCollapse @NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/zorJeNihAf — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 25, 2020

I’m happy to see this video. A four years old boy rescued in the building collapse in Raigad, Maharashtra. 3 dead, 60 rescued & 16 more feared trapped inside. My condolences to the victim families. 🙏🏻 And Salute to NDRF. #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET pic.twitter.com/w5psVJAjCi — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 25, 2020

Talking about the tragedy, his aunt, Rupasa, said the boy was trapped under the debris along with his two sisters and mother.

“His three family members are still trapped under the rubble. I pray for everyone’s survival,” she told Hindustan Times.

The five-storey building, named Tarique Garden, had collapsed in Raigad district on Monday afternoon at around 7 pm. The five-storey building, which was about 10 years old, had over 45 flats.

At least three people have lost their lives and 16 are still feared trapped at the incident site. A case has been registered against the contractor of the building, Yunus Shaikh, and the architect.

Earlier, PM Modi had expressed grief at the incident and wrote on Twitter, “Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance.”