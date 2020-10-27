Booking rail tickets from IRCTC’s official website can be a real pain, owing to its awfully slow speeds. Perhaps, miffed by this, recently an IITian, who graduated from IIT Kharagpur, built a rail ticket booking system that was faster than IRCTC. However, he has now landed in jail. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: First of Its Kind 'Bags on Wheels' Service to Begin Soon | All You Need to Know

According to a TOI report, Tirupur native S Yuvarajaa created the 'Super Tatkal' and 'Super Tatkal Pro' railway ticket booking apps, through which tickets were booked at lightning speeds. His apps became so popular that they garnered around one lakh users in a short time.

However, he's been accused of bypassing the IRCTC's ticket booking system by creating an online platform for customers to book tickets in exchange for payments through a 'coin' based system. The Railway Protection Force officials of Tiruppur along with officers of RPF Cyber Cell at Southern Railway (SR) headquarters (Chennai), unearthed the scam and arrested him on October 23 for amassing money by fraudulent means.

“It is disheartening to note that a highly qualified person as Yuvaraja, who has done BE (Aeronautical) in Anna University and M.Tech (Aerospace) from IIT Kharagpur, indulge in such illegal activities,” says a press release from Southern Railway.

During interrogation, he admitted that he had swindled money Rs 20 lakhs from 2016 to 2020. The apps have since been removed from Google Play store and are unavailable for download.