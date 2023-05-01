Home

Viral

Rain Lashes National Capital And NCR, Watch Videos Shared On Social Media

Rain Lashes National Capital And NCR, Watch Videos Shared On Social Media

On Monday morning, the drizzle transformed into a downpour.

Heavy rainfall was reported from parts of south and outer Delhi and Noida, while other areas of the national capital witnessed light rain. (ANI Photo)

It is very unusual for rain to pound the city of Delhi at this time of the year. The sky has been overcast for the past 2-3 days with a drizzle coming down on late Sunday evening. On Monday morning, the drizzle transformed into a downpour as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the temperature in the national capital would plummet by nine to ten degrees below normal with four days of rain.

Twitterati have shared videos of the Delhi rain. Watch

You may like to read

Delhi in May is surprisingly Kool #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/62YJlFIZt1 — Uzair Rizvi (@RizviUzair) May 1, 2023

The reason i love rains is just they are the hopes that we going to see a bright sun or a rainbow after all the dark clouds and thunderstorms ❤️‍#DelhiRains #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/le2XbLlWf3 — IFRA (@Dilli_ki_ladki_) May 1, 2023

#DelhiRains bc barshat rukne ka naam nhi le rahi pic.twitter.com/Bp1b6TV5JE — |BEING SKM||TIGER3| (@BEING0481) May 1, 2023

Treat! The sound of the Delhi rains! pic.twitter.com/aODcZ8dK0E — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) May 1, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.