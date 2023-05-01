Top Recommended Stories

Rain Lashes National Capital And NCR, Watch Videos Shared On Social Media

On Monday morning, the drizzle transformed into a downpour.

Published: May 1, 2023 1:38 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Heavy rainfall was reported from parts of south and outer Delhi and Noida, while other areas of the national capital witnessed light rain. (ANI Photo)

It is very unusual for rain to pound the city of Delhi at this time of the year. The sky has been overcast for the past 2-3 days with a drizzle coming down on late Sunday evening. On Monday morning, the drizzle transformed into a downpour as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the temperature in the national capital would plummet by nine to ten degrees below normal with four days of rain.

Twitterati have shared videos of the Delhi rain. Watch

