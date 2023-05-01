Rain Lashes National Capital And NCR, Watch Videos Shared On Social Media
On Monday morning, the drizzle transformed into a downpour.
It is very unusual for rain to pound the city of Delhi at this time of the year. The sky has been overcast for the past 2-3 days with a drizzle coming down on late Sunday evening. On Monday morning, the drizzle transformed into a downpour as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the temperature in the national capital would plummet by nine to ten degrees below normal with four days of rain.
Also Read:
Twitterati have shared videos of the Delhi rain. Watch
You may like to read
Delhi in May is surprisingly Kool #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/62YJlFIZt1
— Uzair Rizvi (@RizviUzair) May 1, 2023
Cheers to #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Mu2MNzyWYT
— ninadsheth (@ninadsheth) May 1, 2023
Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital
(Video: Kashmere Gate Metro Station, #Delhi)#rain #Weather #DelhiRains #Rains #India pic.twitter.com/Zxs7ItqH80
— Wow Logix ☪️ (@WowLogix) May 1, 2023
ये है साकेत New Delhi, एक घंटे की बारिश और यहां फ्री का स्विमिंग पूल बन गया।
थैंक्स यू @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty कितना जल्दी आपके सरकार में एक रोड का 1 घंटे में काया पलट हो जाता है। #Rains #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/5pEA36qlBt
— Kanhaiya Jha (@Kjha1982) May 1, 2023
The reason i love rains is just they are the hopes that we going to see a bright sun or a rainbow after all the dark clouds and thunderstorms ❤️#DelhiRains #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/le2XbLlWf3
— IFRA (@Dilli_ki_ladki_) May 1, 2023
ये बारिश का मौसम, ये मौसम की बारिश..#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/01BtOyt4gB
— Manjit Thakur (@manjit2007) May 1, 2023
#DelhiRains bc barshat rukne ka naam nhi le rahi pic.twitter.com/Bp1b6TV5JE
— |BEING SKM||TIGER3| (@BEING0481) May 1, 2023
12 noon
Never seen this on May 1.
Never.#DelhiWeather #delhirains pic.twitter.com/zUGJzV33xj
— Dr Ambrish Mithal (@DrAmbrishMithal) May 1, 2023
Treat! The sound of the Delhi rains! pic.twitter.com/aODcZ8dK0E
— Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) May 1, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.