People have different ways to find some ‘kick’ in life. Some of them are absolutely dangerous and criminal as well. Like this man in Chhatisgarh who has been running two fake Facebook accounts with one having a 10K following. The account in the name of Nisha Jindal was quite popular in Raipur for its outrageousness. It was believed that it belonged to a woman who doesn’t shy away from making ‘lewd comments’ and promoting social enmity, as reported by Times of India. Also Read - 'Twitter Lynch Mobs Aren't Really Helpful': Wikipedia Co-Founder Jimmy Wales Pulls Down 'Fake' Articles on Tablighi Jamaat

However, cops in Raipur did their best and nabbed the man behind the fake Facebook accounts. The man named Ravi Pujar was failing his engineering exams for the past 11 years and enjoy the popularity online. Apart from the account in the name of Nisha Jindal, he had also been running another account in the name of Pakistani actor Miraha Pasha. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspended For Violating Twitter Guidelines, Spreading Fake News

As reported by the daily, the Raipur police traced the IP address of the system after complaints of a certain Facebook account making ‘inflammatory comments’ surfaced. When the police reached ‘Nisha’s residence’, they found a man who told them that she was Nisha. Maintaining their swag, the cops clicked a picture of the man and uploaded it on the Facebook profile with the caption that said ‘I am Nisha Jindal and I am in police custody’. Also Read - I am Fit and Fine. Here's My Report, Jitendra Ahwad Busts WhatsApp Fake News

The incident made Chattisgarh Chief Minister congratulate the Raipur police for making sure no fraud is being spared.

No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those element who wish to mislead. Good job @RaipurPoliceCG https://t.co/LYqCes5Iel — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 19, 2020

It’s strange to see how people find it comfortable to dupe others sitting behind their computer screens. Some don’t even realise when their wish to have some fun turns into harassment and worst, into a crime!