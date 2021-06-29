Mumbai: With a very heavy heart, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday bid goodbye to his pet dog named James after it breathed his last on June 28. A farewell ceremony was organised for ‘James’ with full honour as the MNS chief paid his emotional tribute. Also Read - When MS Dhoni Was Spot-on With His Prediction Regarding Rohit Sharma's 264

Also Read - Relish on Authentic South Indian Food at Dasaprakash