Kolkata: Raja, the oldest living tiger in captivity is no more. News Agency ANI tweeted about the sad death of the tiger who was world's oldest surviving tiger in captivity at the age of 25 years and 10 months. The tiger from SKB rescue centre passed away at 3 AM this morning. Tribute has poured in for the tiger from all over the country.

See The Tweets Here:

West Bengal | Raja – the tiger from SKB rescue center, died today around 3 AM at the age of 25 years and 10 months making it one of the longest surviving tigers in the country. pic.twitter.com/kg7l5UFFu7 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022



Parveen Kaswan, IFS tweeted that the tiger was saved from a crocodile attack when it was first captured and then it continued to live to become the world’s oldest living tiger in captivity. Also Read - Kolkata Couple Goes On Motorcycle Campaign to Raise Awareness About Tiger Conservation

Today ‘Raja’ the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity is no more. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Raja was in rescue centre of Jaldapara from many years. After a crocodile attack. Was saved & later became oldest tiger in the world in captivity. pic.twitter.com/FhATsQc8Ph — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2022

Paswan also commented that the tiger’s save was not only an act of ex-situ conservation of tigers but also provided a lot of knowledge on the species over the years as well.

This was not only an example of ex-situ conservation but also revealed a lot of knowledge about the species in all these years. The knowledge bank which can be used for conservation and better up-keep of these big cats. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2022

The sad death has left the rescuers heartbroken as it is visible in the video.