Kolkata: Raja, the oldest living tiger in captivity is no more. News Agency ANI tweeted about the sad death of the tiger who was world's oldest surviving tiger in captivity at the age of 25 years and 10 months. The tiger from SKB rescue centre passed away at 3 AM this morning. Tribute has poured in for the tiger from all over the country.
Parveen Kaswan, IFS tweeted that the tiger was saved from a crocodile attack when it was first captured and then it continued to live to become the world's oldest living tiger in captivity.
Paswan also commented that the tiger’s save was not only an act of ex-situ conservation of tigers but also provided a lot of knowledge on the species over the years as well.
The sad death has left the rescuers heartbroken as it is visible in the video.