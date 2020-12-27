New Delhi: This woman from Rajasthan’s Ajmer never expected her husband would surprise her with a plot of land on Moon for their eighth wedding anniversary. The woman, Sapna Anija’s husband Dharmendra Anija wanted to gift something different and extra-ordinary to his wife and decided to buy a piece of land on the celestial body. Also Read - Mirzapur Star Priyanshu Painyuli And Wife Vandana Joshi Look Drenched in Love at Their Wedding Party - See Pics

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dharmendra said that he bought three acres of land on the moon as he wanted to do something special for his wife on their eighth wedding anniversary. He bought the land through Luna Society International, a firm in New York City, USA. He said the process of purchasing it took about a year to complete.

He said, "It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the moon for her," he said.

“I’m happy. I think I’m the first man in Rajasthan to buy land on the Moon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sapna said she never expected to receive such a special “out of the world” gift from her husband.

“I’m extremely happy. I never expected he would gift me something so special. The party was organised by professional event organisers, and the setting was surreal. It felt like we are literally on the moon. There during the ceremony, he gifted me a framed certificate of the property document,” said Sapna.