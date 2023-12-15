Home

Watch: Rajasthan CM-Designate Bhajanlal Sharma Washes Father’s Feet Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

Jaipur: Ahead of his grand oath-taking ceremony, Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma sought the blessings of his father, Swaroop Sharma, at his home on Friday. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, he can be seen washing his father’s feet. Sharma will take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan today. The grand ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda, among other dignitaries. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CMs Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari.

