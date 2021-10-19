Jodhpur: A video has gone viral on social media in which Rajasthan Congress MLA Meena Kanwar along with her husband Umaid Singh Rathore are seen staging a protest at Jodhpur-based police station asking the police to release their young relatives arrested for drunk driving.Also Read - Rajasthan Revises Order; Allows Sale, Bursting Of Green Crackers With Restricted Timings

Both of them can be seen sitting on a dharna inside the police station as they engage in a scuffle with the cops. Justifying her relative's behaviour, Meena Kanwar can be heard saying that 'all children drink alcohol'.

Meena Kanwar can be also be seen in verbal duel with police, saying, “We have requested police that kids, usually everybody’s kids drink. It should not matter. You have arrested our children,” she said. Also Read - Woman Kills Minor Son in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; Later Flees Home

Congress MLA Meena Kanwar of Shergarh and her husband former MLA Umaid Singh sat on a dharna at Ratanada police station to prevent the challan of the relative- says sabhe bacche peete hai to kya! THIS IS WHY THE LAW AND ORDER OF RAJASTHAN IS TERRIBLEhttps://t.co/71eQ4acOpv pic.twitter.com/HtMlAp0nmQ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 19, 2021

Both husband and wife staged dharma at the police station and their video went viral when they were seen arguing with cops insisting that everybody’s children drink. What went wrong if they were drunk, she asked the cops.

He is seen in the video fighting with cops threatening them to face consequences if his relatives are not released.

Meanwhile, MLA’s nephew’s car which was seized by the police was released from custody after the intervention of the DCP. While the incident unfolded on Sunday night, the video is going viral today, gaining severe criticisms from people.