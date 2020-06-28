A fine of over Rs 6 lakh was slapped on a family in Rajasthan‘s Bhilwara district for inviting more than 50 guests in a marriage function amid the restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Saturday. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 50 Inmates of Akola District Jail Test Positive, Total 68 Thus Far

Ghisulal Rathi, a resident of Bhadada Mohalla, had arranged a function for his son's marriage on June 13. He had invited over 50 guests, violating the guidelines for the management of COVID-19. After the event, 15 guests tested positive for COVID-19 while one died of the disease, District Collector Rajendra Bhatt said.

A case was registered against Rathi in this regard on June 22, he said.

The state government incurred a loss of Rs 6,26,600 for arranging isolation and quarantine facility, testing, food, ambulance for these guests. To recover the said amount, the family has been asked to deposit the money in the CM Relief Fund, Bhatt said.