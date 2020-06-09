Jaipur: In a unique initiative to promote state tourism, Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur started a Twitter hashtag #SafaWithTwitter to encourage others to share their ”Safa Experience” on social media. Also Read - 'No Treatment to Muslims': Leaked WhatsApp Chat of Rajasthan Hospital Goes Viral, Owner Apologises After Outrage

Talking about the campaign, the Tourism Minister said that history shows that the ”Safa” (turban) has played an important role in preserving the heritage and honour of Rajasthan.

”Even today, its tradition has been kept intact as part and parcel of the dress code. The campaign is a unique initiative to not only promote the tourism of Rajasthan but also a pledge to preserve the state’s heritage through its people for times to come,” he said.

The trend began with the Tourism Minister sharing a photo of himself wearing a colourful ”Safa” and now the campaign has emerged to be a huge hit on Twitter:

Here is another one of mine and this time in a #Nagaur style #Tejaji Turban.. #SafaWithTwitter … pic.twitter.com/LCnEKLeG5a — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) June 5, 2020

Many state ministers and Congress MLAs have responded to the trend and jumped on the bandwagon.