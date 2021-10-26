Udaipur: A school teacher of a renowned private school in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was dismissed from service after she uploaded her WhatsApp status celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in the recent ICC T20 tournament.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Belly Dance on Viral Manike Mage Hithe, Netizens Can't Get Enough | Watch

The school teacher, identified as Nafeesa Ataari, had uploaded the pro Pakistani status which said ‘Jeet Gaye…we won’ with a picture of a victory shot. The school is being run by Sojatia Charitable School.

Also, the letter issued by the same on Monday says that the school dismisses the service of Nafeesa Ataari as per the decision taken in a meeting of Sojatia Charitable Trust. The number of the concerned school officer was switched off when contacted.