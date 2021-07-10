Barmer (Rajasthan): In another story of teachers going the extra mile for students who do not have access to online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers in rural Rajasthan are taking ‘schools’ to the doorsteps of students to ensure that their education does not suffer.Also Read - Viral Video: Himalayan Black Bear Beats the Heat With Block of Ice. Netizens Call it Too Cute

With schools closed and many students having limited access to smartphones and mobile networks, teachers in Barmer are making extra efforts to get to the students residing in desert areas by travelling on camels. Also Read - Viral Video: Nagaland Cops March on Dhal Gaya Din Hogayi Sham Song, Anand Mahindra Loves It. Watch

As per the schedule, these teachers ride thrice a day to reach their schools in Barmer district. Also Read - Girl Does Hilarious Impression of Her Mom Working From Home. Viral Video Crosses 15 Million Views

Director of Rajasthan Education Department Saurav Swami said, “Out of 75 lakh students, many do not have mobile phones. So the state government decided that teachers will go to their homes once a week for class 1-8, and twice a week for class 9-12.”

The efforts of the teachers are being appreciated by the school administration as well.

Principal of Government Higher Senior School, Bhimthal, Room Singh Jakhar said, “A few teachers are really working hard to ensure students get regular notes on time. A few of them are Muknaram Dhaka, Biharilal Dhaka and Birmaram Bana. We have selected 100 students to be reached.”

“I salute and thank this team of teachers. This should be continued further,” said Roop Singh Jhakad, Principal, Government Higher Senior School, Bhimthal.

(With ANI inputs)