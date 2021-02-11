Chittorgarh: When it comes to religious donations, we know how big the hearts of Indians are. In the name of faith, huge donations are made in Indian temples everyday and Rajasthan’s Shri Sanwaliya Seth, situated near Chittorgarh is one of them. On Wednesday, the temple received so much donation that people got tired of counting huge piles of cash! Also Read - Hyderabad Couple Steals Idols from Temples to Perform Special Puja to have Children

Notably, the donation box was opened on Chaturdashi on the first day of the two-day monthly fair of Shri Sanwaliya Seth on Wednesday. When the box was opened, it yielded big piles of cash in addition to gold and silver. Dozens of people got to work of counting the notes, but the amount was so much that they eventually got tired, Zee News reported.

After the counting for the day finally concluded, the entire donation box of the temple yielded Rs 6 crore 17 lakh 12 thousand 200 rupees so far. Apart from this, 91 grams of gold, 4 kg of 200 grams of silver also come out of this donation box. The remaining notes will be counted on Thursday.

To ensure there is no discrepancy in cash-counting, Ratan Kumar Swamy, CEO of Mandir Mandal and District Collector Ratan Kumar Swamy, Chairman of Mandir Mandal Board Kanhaiyadas Vaishnav and other officials were also present.