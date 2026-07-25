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‘This is NDA government’: Rajnath Singh’s old remark sparks debate after Dharmendra Pradhan quits

A decade-old remark by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where he said "NDA ministers do not resign," is back in the spotlight following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid protests over the NEET paper leak row.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 25, 2026, 7:47 PM IST
'This is NDA government': Rajnath Singh's old remark sparks debate after Dharmendra Pradhan quits
Rajnath Singh. File image/PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid huge protests in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Amid his resignation several videos have been circulating on social media, now an old video of Rajnath Singh has been going viral.

He can be seen saying that ministers in the NDA government don’t resign here in an old video. With Pradhan becoming just the second Union Cabinet minister to resign during the Modi government’s 12-year tenure, an old clip of Rajnath Singh’s press conference from June 24, 2015, has gone viral on social media.

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The viral video shows Rajnath Singh saying, “Our ministers do not have to resign. This is not their (Congress) government, this is the NDA government.” He was responding to questions about whether any minister would step down over the Lalit Modi controversy.

Responding to the Congress’s calls for the resignation of then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Singh had said, “Our ministers do not have to resign. This is not their (Congress) government, this is the NDA government.”

With Pradhan stepping down over the NEET controversy, the Modi government’s streak of ministers not resigning has come to an end. The previous Union minister to resign was MJ Akbar, then Minister of State for External Affairs, who left office on October 17, 2018, following allegations made against him during the MeToo movement.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister on Saturday, following days of protests over alleged NEET paper leaks and concerns about irregularities in the conduct of the examination.

The protests, led by students and various organisations, continued at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators demanded accountability from authorities. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had also extended his support to the students by sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, which he ended on Friday, July 24. His decision to end the fast further fuelled speculation about Pradhan’s future as Education Minister.

Pradhan had faced sustained demands for his resignation from students, the Opposition and several political parties.

On July 20, clashes broke out between security personnel and protesters during the Cockroach Party’s “Chalo Parliament” march, with videos of the confrontation going viral on social media. Demonstrations have since continued in several parts of the country.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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