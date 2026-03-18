Rajpal Yadav gets big relief in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case: Delhi HC says ‘he’s not running...' - Full story explained

Just weeks after making headlines for landing in Tihar Jail, actor Rajpal Yadav has received a significant breather from the Delhi High Court in the long-running Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The development comes as a major turning point in a legal battle that has stretched over a decade and continues to follow the actor closely.

On March 18, the court made it clear that Yadav will not be sent back to jail at this stage, citing his cooperation and partial repayment of dues. For fans and followers tracking the case, the question now is: what changed?

What did the Delhi High Court say about the Rajpal Yadav case?

Hearing the matter, a bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma refused to cancel the earlier relief granted to the actor and instead extended his interim protection till April 1. The court noted that Rajpal Yadav has been consistently appearing for hearings and is not attempting to evade the legal process. Importantly, it also acknowledged that he has already made “substantial payment” towards the outstanding amount.

“I don’t find any reason. He’s not running away. He’s here. He’s coming to court, and he has also been in jail. He’s already on bail; I’m not sending him to jail. He’s made some substantial payments. So I’ll not send him to jail, right now,” the bench observed.

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This observation played a key role in the court’s decision to let him remain out of custody for the time being.

What conditions were attached to Rajpal Yadav’s relief?

Earlier, the court had granted interim bail after directing the actor to deposit Rs 1.5 crore by a fixed deadline. Once the complainant, M/S Murli Projects, confirmed receipt of the payment, the relief was formalised. Yadav was also required to submit a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety. These steps, along with his presence in court, appear to have strengthened his case for continued relief.

How did Rajpal Yadav’s case begin?

The roots of this legal battle trace back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata (2012). However, the film failed at the box office, triggering a financial crunch.

What followed was a prolonged dispute over repayment. Several cheques issued by the actor bounced, leading to legal action under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Why was Rajpal Yadav jailed earlier?

In April 2018, a magistrate court convicted Yadav and his wife Radha in the case, sentencing him to six months of simple imprisonment. The conviction was later upheld by a sessions court in 2019. Despite multiple chances and nearly 20 undertakings to clear dues, the court had earlier taken a strict stance. In February 2026, his last-minute plea for more time was rejected, leading to his surrender and subsequent stay in Tihar Jail.

Although he deposited Rs 75 lakh by October 2025, the court had noted that a major portion of the liability was still unpaid.

For now, Rajpal Yadav has managed to avoid another jail term, but only temporarily. With the matter still pending and payments ongoing, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether this relief turns into a long-term resolution or just a brief pause in a prolonged legal battle.