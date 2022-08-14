Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death: The stock-market ‘King of Bulls’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala — the founder of Akasa Air, the India’s newest private airline – died in Mumbai on Sunday morning following a prolonged illness. Dubbed as ‘India’s Warren Buffet’, Jhunjhunwala was also known for his undefeated enthusiasm and indomitable spirit. An old video is going viral on social media that reflects his positivity.Also Read - BJP Takes Swipe At Pandit Nehru In New Video On Partition, Congress Hits Back

In the video shared on Twitter, Jhunjhunwala can be seen sitting a wheelchair as he struggled with diabetes. Even in a wheelchair, the 62-year-old was dancing joyfully on the song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli. "I don't want to remember this day as a sad day Yes, RJ passed away but this will clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was," read the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

About Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s career

Ailing since some time, the ‘King of Bulls’ — who preferred to keep a low profile — had shot into the limelight recently for his upcoming new palatial residence in Malabar Hill, south Mumbai.

Running his own company RARE and sitting on the board of several top companies, he was Chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, besides a Director in Geojit Financial Services, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, Viceroy Hotels, and more.

As of August 2022, Jhunjhunwala’s estimated net worth was USD 5.8 billion, making him the 36th richest man in India, and ranking 438 on the Forbes global list, though he had very humble beginnings.

The young broker had started his financial life while in college with an investment of Rs 5,000 in capital in 1985, with his first profit of Rs 5,00,000 the next year. He had survived many stockmarket hiccups during the big stock-market scam of the late Harshad Mehta exposed in 1992, to make it big later.

Earning between Rs 20-25 lakhs profits over the next four years, Jhunjhunwala’s tiny seed investment ultimately multiplied to a staggering Rs 11,000 crore by September 2018, catapulting him into the big league, and rubbing shoulders with the high-and-mighty, and enjoying close relations with the top Indian political leaders.

Akasa Air was co-founded with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dubey, and the carrier launched operations with two aircraft with flights to 3 cities and has ordered 70 more aircraft.