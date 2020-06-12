Panchkula: Standing strong against the deadly disease which has disrupted our lives, corona warriors of India have emerged as the new heroes, who sacrificing it all to keep us protected. While most of us are safely cooped up indoors, they are leading at the forefront and deserve our utmost respect. Also Read - 'Welcome Back, Hero': Maharashtra DGIPR Hails 29-Year-Old Corona Warrior Who Conquered COVID-19 And Resumed Duty With Mumbai Police

With the same thought in mind, a constable of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) paid a musical tribute to COVID-19 warriors in Haryana’s Panchkula on Thursday. The constable named Vikramjeet Singh dedicated a song ‘Rakh Hausala, Himmat Na Haar’ to the warriors, thanking them for the selfless service and immeasurable strength.

Motivating them to continue the fight, the song is replete with the hope that we will together win the battle against coronavirus.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Constable Vikramjeet Singh dedicates a song to 'corona warriors'. pic.twitter.com/jRieKe2y0N — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

While ITBP Constable Varun Kumar has penned the song, the music has been composed by Vikram Sangha and constable A Rama Rao has edited this music video, the ITBP said.

The sing has gone viral, with people echoing his thoughts, while many praised the constable’s voice and appreciated his singing skills. Here are some comments:

