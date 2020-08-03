Celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, dairy brand Amul marked the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday with a quirky doodle. The doodle features the Amul mascot tying the sacred Raksha Bandhan thread on the wrist of her brother who is seen seated with a loaf of bread smeared with butter in his hand and a gift lying beside him. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: 5 Bollywood Songs That Show How Beautiful a Brother-Sister Bond is

Giving the festival a quirky twist, Amul named the cartoon as ‘Maska Bandhan’ with an additional text on it reading, ‘Ye snack sabko bhaiya!’

“#Amul Topical: Celebrating #RakhshaBandhan across the country as brothers and sisters bond,” tweeted Amul with the cartoon.

Watch it here:

On August 2, Amul also shared an emotional clip to showcase the bond between a brother and a sister, especially those who couldn’t meet this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“This Raksha Bandhan, #Amul celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters who are away from each other. While the pandemic may keep us apart, no distance is large enough to weaken our bond. Stay safe and send love to your siblings. #HappyRakshaBandhan !,” reads the caption.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. It is marked by sisters tying the sacred thread on the wrists of their brothers while they promise to always protect their sisters from all evils.