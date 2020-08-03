In an attempt to go eco-friendly, a shopkeeper in Hyderabad is selling rakhis made out of cow dung to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year. Despite COVID-19 pandemic, people thronged his shop to purchase this innovative rakhi. Also Read - Bizarre! People of This UP Village Are Scared of 'Rakhi', Haven't Celebrated Raksha Bandhan Since 1955; Here's Why

Akash, the shop owner told ANI, “Sales this year are low because of the pandemic so I tried to come up with something that might induce people to buy my rakhis. This year I am selling a ‘Corona rakhi’ made of cow dung. A few people have bought it and they seem to like it.”

Telangana: People in Hyderabad purchase rakhis ahead of #RakshaBandhan tomorrow. A shop owner says, "We have all types of rakhis but the sale is comparatively low due to #COVID19, we faced difficulty in procuring raw material. This yr we're also offering rakhis made of cow-dung" pic.twitter.com/8zlTn3b0zP — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

He said that this year it was a tough decision to open his shop amid the pandemic because he was unsure about getting a return on his investment.

“I had to put all my faith in this haul of rakhis because I was not sure if they would sell or not. I don’t want my investment to go waste as this occasion only comes once a year and I will have to wait a whole year to sell items if they don’t sell today,” he added.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is being observed today to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. It is marked by sisters tying the sacred thread on the wrists of their brothers while they promise to always protect their sisters from all evils.

However, due to the pandemic, the festival remains a low-key affair this year, with people taking COVID-19 precautions while celebrating.

“Only our immediate family will be celebrating Raksha Bandha this year. We are going to maintain social distancing and sanitise our hands at frequent intervals. We are also going to be extra careful about the food we eat,” a shopper told ANI.

(With Agency inputs)