Raksha Bandhan 2022: The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond between a brother and sister, is just around the corner and shops and businesses are trying their best to attract customers. As the festival is approaching, a shop from Gujarat’s Surat has come up with some unique rakhis. Starting from thread rakhis to rakhis made up of gold, silver, platinum to Diamond-studded rakhis, people are praising the beauty and designs of these rakhis. To add a feather to the hat, the most expensive and the centre of attraction is a rakhi worth Rs 5 lakh. Yes you read that right!Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Recipes: Ditch Sugar and Replace it With These 3 Natural and Healthy Sweeteners

A jewellery shop owner Deepak Bhai Choksi told ANI, “The rakhis prepared by us can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan. We try to celebrate this holy festival in a new way every year” A local customer, Simran Singh said, “Different types of rakhis have been made from gold, silver and platinum in a jeweller’s showroom in Surat. In this showroom, rakhis ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 5 lakh have been prepared for the festival of Rakshabandhan.”

You must have been shocked to hear the cost of a Rakhi, but it is true that on the festival of Rakshabandhan, only sisters used to tie Rakhi made of silk thread on the wrists of their brothers, although this trend is still not over in rural areas. But the changing times in urban areas have changed the definition of rakhis.

About Raksha Bandhan

The festival of Rakshabandhan is an important festival showing the beautiful relationship between a brother and sister. On the day of Rakshabandhan, a sister ties a rakhi on her brother’s wrist and takes a promise of protection from her brother, and then in return, the brother gives some gift by giving a promise. Keeping in mind the festival of Rakshabandhan, the country’s most expensive Rakhi has been prepared in Surat, Gujarat.

(With ANI inputs)