Viral Video: Needless to say, the bond between a brother and sister is one of the sweetest and most enduring relationship ever. No matter how much siblings tease and annoy each other, they just can’t live with each other. Having a brother or sister is like having a best friend all the time and it’s difficult to picture a life without them. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, one such video depicting the khatta-meeetha bond between a brother-sister has surfaced on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Monkey Left Fascinated By A Smartphone, Tries to Snatch It From Human | Watch

In this video, the sibling duo is seen complaining about each other to the teacher in the school. In a cute manner, the sister says that when she hits her brother playfully, he abuses her. She then remarks how she never says a bad word for her brother despite everything. The way they tease, and complain about each other is just too adorable to watch. The video will surely remind you of the cute fights with your sibling. RVCJ Media shared the video and wrote, “Another level.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RVCJ Media (@rvcjinsta)

Users loved the video and the innocent fight between the two kids. Many remembered their brothers and sisters and wished a Happy Rakshabandhan. One user wrote, “The way he is looking at her sister.” Another commented, “They are so cute.” A third said, “Har ghar yahi same kahaani hai.”