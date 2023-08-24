Home

‘Rakshabandhan Came Early’: ‘Bharat Mata’ Just Tied Rakhi To Chanda Mama, This Meme Is Pure Gold

The image portrays India, a nation regarded as a mother figure by its citizens, symbolically tying a Rakhi (a traditional Indian thread) to the Moon, often affectionately considered an uncle (Mama) by Indians. This endearing image has spread virally across the internet like wildfire.

‘Bharat Mata’ Just Tied Rakhi To Chanda Mama, This Meme Is Pure Gold. | Photo: Twitter

India’s Moon mission – Chandrayaan-3 – has achieved a triumphant lunar touchdown, igniting immense excitement on Twitter. Users flooded the social media platform with expressions of joy, sharing memes, jokes, and posts that joyously commemorate this historic milestone. Amid the sea of memes, a particular image has captured everyone’s attention, rapidly becoming the focus of netizens who enthusiastically shared it on Twitter using the Chandrayaan-3 hashtag. The image portrays India, a nation regarded as a mother figure by its citizens, symbolically tying a Rakhi (a traditional Indian thread) to the Moon, often affectionately considered an uncle (Mama) by Indians. This endearing image has spread virally across the internet like wildfire.

Have A Look At The Viral Image With Interesting Captions

Thank you . Congratulations to the world. The world is one family.

We Indians believe that earth is our mother and Today my Earth mother successfully binded rakshabandhan (holy thread) to Chand mama (moon)

Happy rakshabandhan a holy festival of love and support in India pic.twitter.com/d4hmi3sLel — सत्य का सारथी (@janataKibaat) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of #Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, just before #Rakshabandhan.

The Rakhi of our #MotherEarth has reached our Chanda mama.

It’s a historic day, India has become first country to land at south pole on moon.

Proud moment 😊 pic.twitter.com/hUlyXDPQsr — Swami Atmmananda (@swamiatmanand) August 23, 2023

Such a sweet example of civilizational rootedness reflected by the cartoonist. Earth (Bhoomi) has always been female for Hindus. And Moon (Chandra) has been affectionately called Chandamama, her brother. Rakshabandhan festival is around the corner when sisters will tie raakhis to… pic.twitter.com/StuTKtl2Tv — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) August 23, 2023

What An “Over The Moon” #Rakshabandhan India is celebrating 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Jv20Fo2cCq — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) August 23, 2023





