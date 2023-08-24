Top Recommended Stories

‘Rakshabandhan Came Early’: ‘Bharat Mata’ Just Tied Rakhi To Chanda Mama, This Meme Is Pure Gold

The image portrays India, a nation regarded as a mother figure by its citizens, symbolically tying a Rakhi (a traditional Indian thread) to the Moon, often affectionately considered an uncle (Mama) by Indians. This endearing image has spread virally across the internet like wildfire.

Published: August 24, 2023 8:45 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

chandrayaan
‘Bharat Mata’ Just Tied Rakhi To Chanda Mama, This Meme Is Pure Gold. | Photo: Twitter

India’s Moon mission – Chandrayaan-3 – has achieved a triumphant lunar touchdown, igniting immense excitement on Twitter. Users flooded the social media platform with expressions of joy, sharing memes, jokes, and posts that joyously commemorate this historic milestone. Amid the sea of memes, a particular image has captured everyone’s attention, rapidly becoming the focus of netizens who enthusiastically shared it on Twitter using the Chandrayaan-3 hashtag. The image portrays India, a nation regarded as a mother figure by its citizens, symbolically tying a Rakhi (a traditional Indian thread) to the Moon, often affectionately considered an uncle (Mama) by Indians. This endearing image has spread virally across the internet like wildfire.

