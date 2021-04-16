Udaipur: In a touching gesture, a 32-year-old man in Udaipur, broke his first roza of the Ramzan month to donate his plasma for two women who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). According to The Times of India, Aqueel Manoori who is a civil contractor, recovered from COVID-19 in September last year. Recently, when he was browsing through social media, he came to know that two women, including 36-year-old Nirmala and 30-year-old Alka, with blood group A+ need plasma. Also Read - After UP Govt Announces Statewide Lockdown On Sunday, Mother Dairy Issues Statement On Supply of Milk

"Immediately after seeing these messages, I rushed to the hospital and volunteered for my plasma donation. Since I had done it in past after getting recovered from Covid-19 in September, I knew the plasma donation procedure," Mansoori told TOI on Thursday.

After he was deemed fit for the plasma donation, doctors asked him to get ready and eat something. Since he was observing roza, he had to break his fast after which he had something from the hospital itself. While he is now receiving widespread praise for his gesture, he believes he did nothing extraordinary.

”It was my responsibility as a human and I have no regrets,” Mansoori said, adding that he also prayed for the wellbeing of the two women while offering Isha ki Namaz. According to Mansoori, he has donated blood for more than 17 times in his life. Since his recovery from COVID-19, he has donated his plasma thrice.