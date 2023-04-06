Home

Ramadan Prayer Viral Video: Cat Jumps On Imam During Namaz, This Is How He Reacts: Watch

Viral Video: The holy month of Ramadan is going on and the faithful across the globe are observing the roza (fast) according to the way instructed. The fast is broken during the Maghrib prayer (sunset) and Maghrib is followed by Isha after which Tarawih prayers are performed which are special prayers that involve reciting verses from the Quran.

The video we are sharing with you shows worshippers led by an imam. As the prayers are going on and the imam is reciting the verses with eyes closed, a cat jumps from the floor onto the folded hands of the imam who holds it gently and allows it to climb up to his left shoulder. While being perched on his shoulder the cat rubs its face against his face and beard and after showing its love and affection to the imam, it jumps down to the floor.

The video is shared on Twitter by Alateeqi العتيقي @BinImad with the caption, “Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would. #Ramadan”

That was a lovely video. It has evoked several comments. Sharing a few with you.

nirupama kotru @nirupamakotru Replying to @BinImad and @iamrana, “Brings a smile to the face 😊”

Richelle Carey @RichelleCarey Replying to @BinImad, “And he kissed him 😻”

Parveen بروين @ParveenAliPhoto Replying to @BinImad, “Omg so funny and cute at the same time 🤣😘❤️”

Sourabh De @sourabhde1974 Replying to @BinImad and @jilpanz, “So heartwarming 😇😇”

Mags Donaldson @MagsthePirate Replying to @BinImad @tarja_pk, “ I feel like you will appreciate this!”

