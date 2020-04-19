Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the iconic character of Ravan in the mythological show Ramayan, has now made his debut on Twitter and fans have welcomed him with open arms. His Twitter bio reads ‘Worked in more than 350 films and played role of Ravan in Ramayan with blessings of Shri Ram. Former MP in 10th Loksabaha. Jai Siyaram.’ Also Read - Ramayan's Lakshman Aka Sunil Lahri Watches 'Meghnath Vadh', Netizen Advises Him to Not Sit Close to TV Screen

The twitterati has flooded the social media with the screen grabs from the show and feel happy to have him on the micro-blogging site. They even trended the hashtag #RavanOnTwitter. Also Read - Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Breaks Another Record, Gets Highest-Ever TRP in Week 4

Also Read - Ramayan's Ram and Sita's Throwback Photo Goes Viral on The Internet

A Twitter user took to the site and wrote, “On hearing that Ravan too has opened an account on Twitter SHRI RAM.”

Another user tweeted, “#RavanOnTwitter welcome sir.. really such a great personality @arvindtrived.”

One more user tweeed, “#RavanOnTwitter After getting to know that RAVAN has recently joined Twitter SRI LANKANS.”

Check the reactions here:

I will stan Lakshman for the rest of my life! The way he stood up for right, questioned his brother about his behaviour towards his bhabhi, was so emotional. And the way @LahriSunil sir expressed every emotion of Lakshman, it is all praiseworthy 😭😭😭#Ramayana #RavanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/o2RcJeZfcN — Surjeet Rathod (@surjeet_rathod) April 19, 2020

#RavanOnTwitter

After getting to know that RAVAN has recently joined Twitter

SRI LANKANS :- pic.twitter.com/98dyOaZJ5s — ASHISH कुमार TRIPATHI- ADVOCATE (@AKTripaathi) April 19, 2020

The Raval got killed, now who will kill the real Ravan who is defaming this nation n doing Anti national activities. Who want to break nation. It’s time to give them final arrow.#RavanOnTwitter#Ravanvadh #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/THS3gSc2ot — महावीर जैन, ಮಹಾವೀರ್ ಜೈನ, Mahaveer Jain (@MahaveerVJ) April 19, 2020

After watching Arun Trivedi ji in real life joining hands in front of TV it becomes difficult to hate Ravan’s character. He is true devotee of Ram. He deserves respect and prayers from us🙏🙏 😢😢😢😢😢😢@DDNational#Ramayana #Ramayan#RamayanOnDDNational #RavanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/1lKkb5VDlg — Rajesh K (@Rajesh11918115) April 19, 2020

Netflix and Amazon prime after seeing huge trp of Ramayan 🔥#Ramayana #RavanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/swpsDY2MKy — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 19, 2020

#RavanOnTwitter 😁😁😂😂

On hearing that Ravan too has opened an account on Twitter .

SHRI RAM :- pic.twitter.com/x9FmgLxUkl — HIMANSHU KUMAR (@himanshuk398) April 19, 2020



Ramayan is a mythological drama which aired during 1987-1988. It was written, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar and featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show also features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave in pivotel roles.