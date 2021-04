Jaipur: Age is just a number and love knows no boundaries. If you don’t believe in either of the two sayings, read on! This story might just change your viewpoint. An 82-year-old man, serving as the gatekeeper in Kuldhara, popular as a “haunted village” in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, feels as young as 20 after receiving a letter from his Australian lover, 50 years after their separation. “Ramji ki kasam, I feel like I’m 21 again! I don’t know what the future holds, but knowing that my first love is back in my life and talks to me everyday is a feeling I can’t explain,” the excited man said, as per his account on Facebook page of the ‘Humans of Bombay’. Also Read - Rajasthan Becomes First State to Provide Health Insurance for all its Residents

His story has gone viral on social media and garnered thousands of likes and comments from readers worldwide, prompting users to request for Marina’s picture and asking Humans Of Bombay to feature their story following their meeting. An Australian citizen Debbie Jones, says, “Tuning in from Australia. Please do a follow up on this story! I can understand not wanting to leave your incredibly rich culture and the home you love, Sir. Wishing you and Marina happiness in these golden years.” Also Read - Man Climbs 50-Feet-Tall Tree in Rajasthan To Get His Wife Back From Her 'Maayka'

Another social media user says, “Please can we know what’s Happening once they meet again.. I really need to see photographs of them.. I really want to believe they will love again. I am in tears seeing a soul connection that never got fulfilled and I am still hoping it will.” Also Read - Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Rajasthan Govt Increases Night Curfew Timings by 1 Hour in Eight Worst-affected Districts

The man had spent most of his life in Kuldhara working as a gatekeeper and recently shared his first and last love story on a social media page. “I was in my 30s when I first met Marina — she had come to Jaisalmer all the way from Australia, for a desert safari. It was a 5-day trip and I taught her to ride a camel! This was the 1970s — ‘un dino, pehli nazar mein bhi pyaar ho jata tha (those days love at first sight used toi happen)!,” he wrote.

Read his full story here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNE_sdwhas3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“It was love at first sight. Throughout the trip, we couldn’t take our eyes off each other. And before leaving for Australia, Marina said the three magical words to me, ‘I love you’ I went red! Nobody had said those words to me before. I can never forget that day-I was feeling so shy that I couldn’t utter a word in response to her confession!,” he goes on. Sharing the next part of his love story, he says, “But she understood and we stayed in touch. After Marina flew back, she’d write to me every week. And a few weeks later, she invited me to Australia –I was over the moon!”

“Without informing my family, I took a loan of Rs 30,000, bought a ticket to Melbourne, arranged for a visa and flew to be with her. Those 3 months were magical–she taught me English, I taught her ‘ghoomar’. But then she said, ‘Let’s get married and settle in Australia!’– things got complicated.

“I wasn’t ready to leave my motherland and she wasn’t willing to move to India. I told her — ‘This can’t work long term’, and we decided to part ways. She cried a lot the day I left, but I had to let her go.

“Then, life moved on. A few years later, owing to family pressure, I had to get married. After, I took up a job as the gatekeeper of Kuldhara, the abandoned ghost town near my village to fend for my family. But quite often, I’d find myself thinking about Marina — Would she have gotten married?, Will I ever see her again?’ but I never had the courage to write to her,” he says.

“As time passed, memories faded; I got busy with family responsibilities. And then 2 years ago, my wife passed away. All my sons were married and had moved out. And here I was, an 82 year old man, gatekeeping India’s haunted village,” the man says further.

“And just when I thought that life couldn’t surprise me anymore, it did! A month ago, out of nowhere, Marina wrote to me. She asked, ‘How are you my friend?’; I had goosebumps. After 50 years, she found me! Since then, she’s been calling me everyday; we have so much to catch up on!”

“She told me that she’d never gotten married and that she’s coming to India soon,” the man beams with joy.

(With inputs from IANS)