Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Remember the time when Rampur police officers went viral after they traced missing buffaloes of SP MP Azam Khan? Not only that, they have also in the news for being made to locate missing dogs and parrots. Well, this time, it’s a mare! Yes, the Uttar Pradesh Police now face the task of finding a mare owned by Nazish Khan, the Congress district president of farmers’ cell.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dips His Hand in Boiling Hot Oil to Fry Chicken, Internet Left Stunned | Watch

Notably, Nazish Khan recently shared photographs of his favourite ‘black mare with a white face’ and registered a complaint with the police after the ‘family member’ went missing on Friday. The Congress leader took to his Twitter handle and tagged officials, with a request to expedite the case. Additional DG Bareilly zone Avinash Chandra was quick to take note of Khan’s online complaint and a case was registered at the Kotwali police station.

In the complaint, Khan mentioned that he had bought the mare for Rs 80,000. It was tied behind a mill at Topkhana Gate near Hazratpur Square when it disappeared on the night of November 5.

Khan’s confidence in the Rampur cops’ ability to trace missing animals, apparently, surged after they successfully traced Samajwadi Party leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan’s seven buffaloes from Pasiyapur dairy in January 2014. A missing pet dog of the then district magistrate Amit Kishore was also traced in less than 24 hours.

“We are all aware of the famous case in Rampur some years ago when Azam Khan’s buffaloes went missing and were found in no time. I want the district administration and local police to show similar resolve and help find my missing mare,” Khan told reporters.

Krishna Avtar, the SHO of Kotwali police station, said that all efforts are on to trace the animal and Rampur police will soon get it home to her rightful owner.

Earlier, in 2016, the police had been asked to trace the missing Labrador of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria in Agra. Last year, the police launched a manhunt for a grey African parrot with a red tail that had gone missing in Aligarh. Well known orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. S.C. Varshney had lodged a complaint at the Kwarsi police station about the missing bird.

(With IANS Inputs)