Home

Viral

THIS Famous University Forgets To Conduct Exam After Releasing Datesheet, Admit Cards

THIS Famous University Forgets To Conduct Exam After Releasing Datesheet, Admit Cards

The university had released the exam time table and issued admit cards for the first-semester exam, which was supposed to take place on March 5.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Huge Crowd Across Railway Stations, 122 Held For Cheating On Day 1(Photo Credit: PTI)

The students of Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur were left in a state of shock and confusion when the administration failed to conduct the MSc Computer Science exam as per the scheduled time table. The university had released the exam time table and issued admit cards for the first-semester exam, which was supposed to take place on March 5. However, to the dismay of the students, upon reaching the university on the designated day, they were informed that the exam had not been prepared, and there would be no examination.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya has announced time table to conduct the MSc Computer Science exam first semester about 20 days ago. “The admit cards were issued to students for the exam that was scheduled to be held from Tuesday (March 5). When the students reached the university on Tuesday morning, they were informed that there is no examination and even the university didn’t prepare the question papers,” said the students.

We studied whole night to appear in the exam but when we reached the university, we were informed that administration forgot it, said a student, who didn’t wish to be named to The Hindustan Times.

Disappointment and frustration loomed over the students who had dedicated hours to studying for the exam. One student, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed their dismay at the situation. The students, understandably, protested against this oversight by the administration, demanding accountability and action against those responsible for the blunder.

In response to the uproar, the university’s vice-chancellor, RK Verma, took charge of the situation by initiating an inquiry into the matter. While the exam controller cited a postponement, the issue of failing to communicate this crucial information to the students and the college remained unanswered. The vice-chancellor assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and appropriate action would be taken against the officers responsible, pending the probe report.

“An inquiry has been initiated in the matter as the exam controller said the exam has been postponed, but how did they forget to inform the college and students about it? The action will be taken against the responsible officers after the probe report, he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.