Video of Ranu Mondal Dressed as Bengali Bride and Singing ‘Yeh Kya Hua, Kaise Hua’ Stuns Netizens | WATCH

In this latest viral video of Ranu Mondal, she can be seen decked up like a complete bengali bride and singing the 'Yeh Kya Hua, Kaise Hua' song from the 1971 movie Amar Prem.

Viral Video: Do you remember Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight star from social media? Yes, the same Ranu Mandal, whose video singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song surfaced and after that she reached Bollywood. However, her magic could not last for long. One song changed the life of Ranu Mondal Video, but only for a while. However, one thing is for sure, even today she is quite famous among netizens. People recognize her at one go, and hence whenever there’s a new video of hers, it immediately starts trending and goes viral. And now, yet another video of Ranu Mondal is going viral over the internet.

In this latest viral video of Ranu Mondal, she can be seen wearing a red banarasi saree, golden jewellery and decked up like a complete bengali bride. As she sits like a bride, Mondal can be seen singing the song ‘Yeh Kya Hua, Kaise Hua‘ from the 1971 movie Amar Prem. The legendary song was sung by the great Kishore Kumar and is one of the golden hits from that era.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF RANU MONDAL

The video has been shared by one Jayita Das with few hashtags and it has amassed millions of views and several comments. While many users made fun of Mondal, some praised her and several even wrote why she reached this situation in her life.