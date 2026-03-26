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This "Punjab Haveli" is breaking the internet after Ranveer Singh takes down 10 men in explosive Dhurandhar fight scene

This “Punjab Haveli” is breaking the internet after Ranveer Singh takes down 10 men in explosive Dhurandhar fight scene

A Punjab haveli goes viral after Ranveer Singh’s intense fight scene from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where he takes down multiple men, leaving fans amazed by the action and location.

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar haveli

The haveli in Punjab where the Punjabi action scene from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has caught the internet’s attention. Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently had an action sequence from the movie going viral where Ranveer Singh chops down almost 10 people. Looks like a lot of fun!

Netizens have been sharing the video all over the internet while applauding the scale of the scene and Ranveer Singh’s moves.

The Punjab Haveli Where Shooting Took Place

Fans have now taken notice of the massive Haveli where the action scene took place. It features beautifully royal architecture with open courtyards that give off major rustic vibes. Filmmakers love filming at heritage properties such as these because they allow them to tell stories with sets that are full of character.

Why Fans Are Buzzing

Netizens are obsessed with how wild the viral clip looks. Not only are they talking about Ranveer Singh chopping down the other men, but they’re loving how large-scale and gritty the haveli looks where the action took place.

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Many users have stated that this was their favorite scene from the film because of how exhilarating the choreography was.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Starring Ranveer Singh Is Full Of Big Budget Action

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy-action film that stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is packed with star power including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer’s real-life brother Ranvir Singh, and many more.

The movie follows the story of an Indian spy and is filled with large-scale warfare.

The Viral Video Of The Moment: From Hidden Film Gem To Instagram Darling

Thanks to the video going viral, the house where they filmed the scene has caught everyone’s attention. What was once a hidden gem for films has turned into an Instagram darling overnight.

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